Terrorist Den Uncovered in Kupwara Forest: Major Ammunition Seizure

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir executed a successful mission on Sunday, dismantling a terrorist hideout in the Kupwara district, authorities reported.

According to a police spokesperson, coordinated efforts between Handwara police and security forces led to the discovery of a hideout nestled within the Mughalpora Kremhora forest area. The operation yielded a significant assortment of ammunition and explosives.

The extensive combing operation, conducted under the Zachaldara Police Post jurisdiction, resulted in the seizure of a substantial cache of weaponry, including 10 grenades, further underscoring the ongoing threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)