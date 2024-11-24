Terrorist Den Uncovered in Kupwara Forest: Major Ammunition Seizure
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir uncovered a terrorist hideout in Kupwara's Mughalpora Kremhora forests. A significant cache of explosives and ammunition, including 10 grenades, was recovered. The operation was conducted by Handwara police and security forces in the Zachaldara Police Post jurisdiction.
- Country:
- India
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir executed a successful mission on Sunday, dismantling a terrorist hideout in the Kupwara district, authorities reported.
According to a police spokesperson, coordinated efforts between Handwara police and security forces led to the discovery of a hideout nestled within the Mughalpora Kremhora forest area. The operation yielded a significant assortment of ammunition and explosives.
The extensive combing operation, conducted under the Zachaldara Police Post jurisdiction, resulted in the seizure of a substantial cache of weaponry, including 10 grenades, further underscoring the ongoing threats in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kupwara
- terrorist
- hideout
- security forces
- ammunition
- explosives
- Handwara
- forest
- Mughalpora
- grenades
ALSO READ
Security forces seize arms, ammunition from Manipur's Jiribam, Churachandpur districts
Bomb Scare Uncovered in Brasilia: Explosives Found at Suspect’s Residence
Crackdown on Naxalites: Major Arrests and Explosives Seized in Chhattisgarh
Swiss Government Halts Military Exports Amid Ukraine Ammunition Controversy
German Citizen Accused of Explosives-Smuggling in Russia