Terrorist Den Uncovered in Kupwara Forest: Major Ammunition Seizure

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir uncovered a terrorist hideout in Kupwara's Mughalpora Kremhora forests. A significant cache of explosives and ammunition, including 10 grenades, was recovered. The operation was conducted by Handwara police and security forces in the Zachaldara Police Post jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:21 IST
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir executed a successful mission on Sunday, dismantling a terrorist hideout in the Kupwara district, authorities reported.

According to a police spokesperson, coordinated efforts between Handwara police and security forces led to the discovery of a hideout nestled within the Mughalpora Kremhora forest area. The operation yielded a significant assortment of ammunition and explosives.

The extensive combing operation, conducted under the Zachaldara Police Post jurisdiction, resulted in the seizure of a substantial cache of weaponry, including 10 grenades, further underscoring the ongoing threats in the region.

