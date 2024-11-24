Left Menu

Tragedy in Aizawl: Family Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting

A 48-year-old man named Ralthuamliana was arrested in Aizawl, Mizoram, for allegedly shooting and killing his son, David R. Lalduhawma, following a heated argument over domestic issues. The incident, reportedly fueled by alcohol, shocked the local community. David is mourned by his wife and two children.

Updated: 24-11-2024 19:16 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Aizawl's Dinthar locality when a father shot his son during a heated argument on Saturday. Mizoram Police have arrested 48-year-old Ralthuamliana for the shooting, which took the life of his 28-year-old son, David R. Lalduhawma.

The altercation, according to police reports, centered on domestic disputes between the father and son. The situation escalated when Ralthuamliana, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, resorted to using a firearm to settle the dispute.

David, who succumbed to his injuries at Ebenezer Medical Center, leaves behind a grieving wife and two children. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the severe consequences of unchecked anger and substance abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

