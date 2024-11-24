Tragedy in Aizawl: Family Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting

A tragic incident unfolded in Aizawl's Dinthar locality when a father shot his son during a heated argument on Saturday. Mizoram Police have arrested 48-year-old Ralthuamliana for the shooting, which took the life of his 28-year-old son, David R. Lalduhawma.

The altercation, according to police reports, centered on domestic disputes between the father and son. The situation escalated when Ralthuamliana, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, resorted to using a firearm to settle the dispute.

David, who succumbed to his injuries at Ebenezer Medical Center, leaves behind a grieving wife and two children. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the severe consequences of unchecked anger and substance abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)