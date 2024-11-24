Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Mogarpada Lake

A man named Maruti Vasant Patil allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Mogarpada Lake in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident was reported to the disaster management cell, which dispatched a rescue team. The body was sent for a post-mortem, and police have registered a case of accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:37 IST
Tragic Incident at Mogarpada Lake
suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane city as a 60-year-old man, Maruti Vasant Patil, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Mogarpada Lake, said a civic official. The incident transpired on a Sunday afternoon in the Kasarwadavli locality, where the city's disaster management cell was notified.

A rescue team and ambulance were promptly dispatched around 4 pm to the scene following reports of a man leaping into the lake, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

The man's body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem. The police are investigating, and a case of accidental death has been registered, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024