Tragic Incident at Mogarpada Lake
A man named Maruti Vasant Patil allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Mogarpada Lake in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident was reported to the disaster management cell, which dispatched a rescue team. The body was sent for a post-mortem, and police have registered a case of accidental death.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane city as a 60-year-old man, Maruti Vasant Patil, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Mogarpada Lake, said a civic official. The incident transpired on a Sunday afternoon in the Kasarwadavli locality, where the city's disaster management cell was notified.
A rescue team and ambulance were promptly dispatched around 4 pm to the scene following reports of a man leaping into the lake, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.
The man's body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem. The police are investigating, and a case of accidental death has been registered, officials reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)