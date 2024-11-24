Tragic Incident at Mogarpada Lake

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane city as a 60-year-old man, Maruti Vasant Patil, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Mogarpada Lake, said a civic official. The incident transpired on a Sunday afternoon in the Kasarwadavli locality, where the city's disaster management cell was notified.

A rescue team and ambulance were promptly dispatched around 4 pm to the scene following reports of a man leaping into the lake, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

The man's body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem. The police are investigating, and a case of accidental death has been registered, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)