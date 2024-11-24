Historic Victory for Austria's Far-Right in Styria

In a remarkable turn of events, Austria's far-right Freedom Party clinched its first-ever victory in Styria's state election, according to a projection on Sunday. This win mirrors the sentiments of September's general election, underscoring the party's strengthening position in the Austrian political landscape.

The projection, conducted by pollster Foresight for national broadcaster ORF and the APA news agency, indicates that the eurosceptic and Russia-friendly Freedom Party (FPO) secured 35.4% of the votes. The conservative People's Party followed with 26.7%, highlighting a notable shift in voter preferences.

This electoral outcome, projected with a 1.2 percentage point margin of error, signifies the Freedom Party's growing clout even as national coalition negotiations persist, excluding the far-right faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)