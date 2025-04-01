Left Menu

Immigration Policy at the Heart of Germany's Coalition Talks

Germany's outgoing government, led by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, claims success in managing immigration. Deportations have increased by 55%, while asylum claims have halved. Coalition talks between SPD and the conservative CDU focus on diverging immigration policies, with SPD advocating integration and CDU demanding stricter border controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:55 IST
Immigration Policy at the Heart of Germany's Coalition Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, announced that the outgoing government made significant strides in curbing irregular immigration, highlighting a 55% increase in deportations and a 50% reduction in asylum claims. Her remarks symbolize a center-left appeal as parties negotiate new coalition deals.

Friedrich Merz, the conservative CDU leader, aims to reclaim voters by promising stricter border control—a stance opposed by the SPD, which advocates for a more integrated immigration approach. Talks between the two have identified immigration as a critical dividing issue.

The CDU seeks increased deportation powers, while the SPD focuses on migrant integration and recruiting foreign skilled labor. The political tension is amplified by rising far-right support amid concerns of diluted immigration commitments in the next government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025