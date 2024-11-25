Left Menu

Murder Shockwaves: UAE and Israel Unites Against Antisemitism

Three individuals were detained in the UAE for allegedly murdering Rabbi Zvi Kogan. The Israeli Prime Minister labeled it a 'heinous antisemitic terrorist act'. Emirati and Jewish communities are in shock. The murder raises tensions as Israel issues travel warnings amid increasing speculation on Iranian involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:20 IST
Murder Shockwaves: UAE and Israel Unites Against Antisemitism
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a significant development, authorities in the United Arab Emirates have detained three individuals in connection with the alleged murder of Israeli citizen Rabbi Zvi Kogan, 28. Sources from the Emirati interior ministry confirmed the arrests without detailing the charges or suspects' identities. The UAE pledged to utilize all legal powers to decisively counter actions threatening social stability.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly condemned the killing of Kogan, whose involvement with the Orthodox Jewish Chabad movement in the UAE marked him as both an Israeli and Moldovan national. Israeli officials are investigating claims of antisemitic motives behind the killing, exacerbating already tense relations.

The ramifications are felt deeply within the UAE's growing Jewish community, which reacted with shock to Kogan's murder. Members of the community now exercise increased caution, with informal synagogues in Dubai shutting temporarily for security reasons. Despite the tragedy, Israeli-Druze politician Ayoob Kara expressed confidence in continuing the burgeoning bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

