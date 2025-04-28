Left Menu

A Papal Crossroad: Challenges Facing the Future Pope

As the Catholic Church seeks a new pope, the chosen leader must navigate pressing issues like Vatican financial woes, declining Western church attendance, and contentious doctrinal debates. Leading contenders face challenges ranging from financial scandals to regional growth shifts, aiming for a balance between tradition and modernity.

The Catholic Church stands at a pivotal moment as it prepares to elect a new pope amid numerous challenges. The future pontiff will grapple with financial crises plaguing the Vatican, evidenced by a staggering 83-million-euro budget deficit and growing pension fund liabilities.

Meanwhile, worldwide membership has slightly increased, yet church attendance in Western nations continues to decline sharply. This trend is prompting some cardinals to consider papal candidates from Asia or Africa, regions experiencing significant growth.

Additionally, the next pope must address key doctrinal debates, including the ordination of women and the Church's stance on LGBTQ issues, areas that have opened under Francis but remain controversial, particularly among conservative factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

