Chaos in Crown Heights: Clash and Misunderstanding at Chabad-Lubavitch Protest

Amid chaos in Crown Heights, a Brooklyn resident feared for her life as she faced a mob who mistakenly identified her as part of a protest against Israel's security minister. Captured on video, the assault raised serious concerns about public safety and police intervention.

The woman, remaining anonymous for safety, recounted the terrifying experience to the Associated Press. As tensions rose following an appearance by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the protest saw clashes between pro-Palestinian activists and the local Orthodox Jewish community.

New York's Mayor Eric Adams condemned the violence at the protest, which has roots in ongoing disputes over Ben-Gvir's US visit. Police are probing the incident, amid calls for justice from community leaders and wider denouncement by Jewish groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)