Chaos in Crown Heights: Clash and Misunderstanding at Chabad-Lubavitch Protest

A Brooklyn woman was assaulted by a mob of Orthodox Jewish men who mistook her as a protest participant against Israel's security minister in Crown Heights. Video footage captured the assault, which involved physical attacks and verbal threats. Police are investigating the incident, which has drawn widespread condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid chaos in Crown Heights, a Brooklyn resident feared for her life as she faced a mob who mistakenly identified her as part of a protest against Israel's security minister. Captured on video, the assault raised serious concerns about public safety and police intervention.

The woman, remaining anonymous for safety, recounted the terrifying experience to the Associated Press. As tensions rose following an appearance by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the protest saw clashes between pro-Palestinian activists and the local Orthodox Jewish community.

New York's Mayor Eric Adams condemned the violence at the protest, which has roots in ongoing disputes over Ben-Gvir's US visit. Police are probing the incident, amid calls for justice from community leaders and wider denouncement by Jewish groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

