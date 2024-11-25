Left Menu

Chinese Markets Falter Amid U.S. Tensions and Trade War Woes

China's blue-chip index fell to a five-week low, and Hong Kong shares hit a two-month low amid U.S. crackdowns, potential trade wars, and geopolitical tensions, eroding investor confidence. The pending nomination of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary adds to financial war concerns, affecting Chinese tech stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:37 IST
Chinese Markets Falter Amid U.S. Tensions and Trade War Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's financial markets experienced significant downturns on Monday. The blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped by 0.6%, reaching its lowest point since October 18, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.4% to a three-week low. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.5%, erasing gains since late September.

Investors face a daunting landscape, as U.S. trade tariffs and policy uncertainties against China loom large. James Wang from UBS Investment Bank Research predicts a volatile year ahead for Chinese equities, citing multiple forces at play. Wang anticipates a potential 5% downside into the first quarter of next year.

The Biden administration is on the brink of imposing new export restrictions affecting up to 200 Chinese chip companies. The nomination of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary further stokes fears of an impending financial showdown. Meanwhile, a rare uptick emerged for green vehicle makers amid positive news regarding tariff negotiations between Brussels and Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024