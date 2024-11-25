Chinese Markets Falter Amid U.S. Tensions and Trade War Woes

China's financial markets experienced significant downturns on Monday. The blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped by 0.6%, reaching its lowest point since October 18, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.4% to a three-week low. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.5%, erasing gains since late September.

Investors face a daunting landscape, as U.S. trade tariffs and policy uncertainties against China loom large. James Wang from UBS Investment Bank Research predicts a volatile year ahead for Chinese equities, citing multiple forces at play. Wang anticipates a potential 5% downside into the first quarter of next year.

The Biden administration is on the brink of imposing new export restrictions affecting up to 200 Chinese chip companies. The nomination of Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary further stokes fears of an impending financial showdown. Meanwhile, a rare uptick emerged for green vehicle makers amid positive news regarding tariff negotiations between Brussels and Beijing.

