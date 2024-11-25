Massive Methamphetamine Seizure by Indian Coast Guard

In a dramatic anti-narcotics operation, the Indian Coast Guard has made a significant bust, intercepting a ship carrying 6,000 kg of the illegal drug Methamphetamine close to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to official reports released on Monday.

The contraband, discovered in approximately 3,000 packets weighing 2 kg each, is valued at several crores of rupees in the international drug market. The interception followed after a Coast Guard aircraft, engaged in routine surveillance, identified suspicious activity from a fishing trawler near Barren Island, located about 150 km from Port Blair.

Upon identification, the trawler was instructed to reduce its speed. The Coast Guard mobilized rapid response vessels to tow the trawler to Port Blair for detailed investigation. Six Myanmarese nationals have been detained, and authorities suspect the shipment was destined for India and nearby nations. This incident adds to previous large-scale seizures in 2019 and 2022 involving foreign vessels.

