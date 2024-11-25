Left Menu

Voices of Defiance: Women Rally Against AFSPA in Manipur

Thousands of women in Manipur's Imphal East district defied curfew orders to demand the repeal of AFSPA 1958. Organized by local clubs and Meira Paibis, the rally highlighted grievances against the law’s reimposition in several police districts, citing ongoing ethnic violence and alleged injustices by armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:40 IST
Voices of Defiance: Women Rally Against AFSPA in Manipur
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • Country:
  • India

In defiance of curfew orders, thousands of women rallied across Manipur's Imphal East district on Monday, demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1958.

The protest, organized by local clubs and Meira Paibis, echoed with slogans against the AFSPA, criticized as a draconian law, and urged for its removal due to its severe impact on women and children.

Commencing from Kongba Bazaar, the rally was halted after 3 km at Konung Mamang, near the Chief Minister's Secretariat. A public meeting followed at Kongba, where leaders like Babina Maibam voiced concerns over the AFSPA's reimposition in response to ethnic violence, with calls to address pending Supreme Court encounter cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024