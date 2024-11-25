Voices of Defiance: Women Rally Against AFSPA in Manipur

In defiance of curfew orders, thousands of women rallied across Manipur's Imphal East district on Monday, demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1958.

The protest, organized by local clubs and Meira Paibis, echoed with slogans against the AFSPA, criticized as a draconian law, and urged for its removal due to its severe impact on women and children.

Commencing from Kongba Bazaar, the rally was halted after 3 km at Konung Mamang, near the Chief Minister's Secretariat. A public meeting followed at Kongba, where leaders like Babina Maibam voiced concerns over the AFSPA's reimposition in response to ethnic violence, with calls to address pending Supreme Court encounter cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)