Voices of Defiance: Women Rally Against AFSPA in Manipur
Thousands of women in Manipur's Imphal East district defied curfew orders to demand the repeal of AFSPA 1958. Organized by local clubs and Meira Paibis, the rally highlighted grievances against the law’s reimposition in several police districts, citing ongoing ethnic violence and alleged injustices by armed forces.
In defiance of curfew orders, thousands of women rallied across Manipur's Imphal East district on Monday, demanding the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1958.
The protest, organized by local clubs and Meira Paibis, echoed with slogans against the AFSPA, criticized as a draconian law, and urged for its removal due to its severe impact on women and children.
Commencing from Kongba Bazaar, the rally was halted after 3 km at Konung Mamang, near the Chief Minister's Secretariat. A public meeting followed at Kongba, where leaders like Babina Maibam voiced concerns over the AFSPA's reimposition in response to ethnic violence, with calls to address pending Supreme Court encounter cases.
