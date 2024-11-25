Iran's Leader Calls for Death Sentences on Israeli Heads

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has expressed dissatisfaction with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) recent decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Monday, Khamenei suggested that death sentences would be more appropriate given the gravity of the alleged crimes.

The ICC's warrants accuse Israeli leaders of engaging in acts of murder, persecution, and using starvation as a weapon during attacks on Gaza's civilian population. The decision has been met with strong condemnation from Israel, dismissing the charges as baseless, while Gaza residents hope it might lead to accountability for alleged war crimes.

In contrast, Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, also implicated by the ICC, faces charges related to mass killings and other serious violations during an attack on Israel. Israel disputes these claims and maintains its stance against the ICC's jurisdiction, further intensifying the longstanding conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)