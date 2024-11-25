Left Menu

Village Clash Erupts Over Child's Dung Collection Dispute

A minor dispute over a child collecting dried cow dung in Sardhana's Meharmati Ganeshpur village escalated into a violent clash, injuring four people. One arrest has been made, and ongoing investigations are analyzing videos of the confrontation. Police maintain control, with cases filed against both parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A minor disagreement over a child's collection of dried cow dung in the village of Meharmati Ganeshpur, Sardhana, escalated into a violent clash, resulting in injuries to four individuals, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Following the incident on Sunday, a suspect has been apprehended, while police have registered cases against members of both involved communities. Inspector Pratap Singh of the Sardhana police station explained that what began as a trivial issue quickly turned into a larger altercation.

Social media videos, allegedly showing both sides throwing stones, wielding sticks, firearms, and sharp weapons, are under investigation. Police efforts, led by Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Mishra, have led to one arrest and judicial custody for the accused. Rumors of a young woman's assault further fueled tensions, but authorities assert the situation is now stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

