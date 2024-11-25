Village Clash Erupts Over Child's Dung Collection Dispute

A minor disagreement over a child's collection of dried cow dung in the village of Meharmati Ganeshpur, Sardhana, escalated into a violent clash, resulting in injuries to four individuals, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Following the incident on Sunday, a suspect has been apprehended, while police have registered cases against members of both involved communities. Inspector Pratap Singh of the Sardhana police station explained that what began as a trivial issue quickly turned into a larger altercation.

Social media videos, allegedly showing both sides throwing stones, wielding sticks, firearms, and sharp weapons, are under investigation. Police efforts, led by Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Mishra, have led to one arrest and judicial custody for the accused. Rumors of a young woman's assault further fueled tensions, but authorities assert the situation is now stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)