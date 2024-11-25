20-Year Imprisonment Sought for Dominique Pelicot in Shocking Rape Case

On Monday, prosecutors demanded a 20-year prison sentence for Dominique Pelicot, who stands accused of drugging and raping his wife, Gisele Pelicot, in a disturbing case that has shaken southern France.

Pelicot is also accused of recruiting others to further assault his wife, with prosecutors arguing the severity of his repeated acts warrant the maximum jail time.

The public prosecutor told the court, "The maximum sentence is 20 years, which is significant but both too much and too little given the heinous nature of these crimes."

