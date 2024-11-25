Left Menu

20-Year Imprisonment Sought for Dominique Pelicot in Shocking Rape Case

Prosecutors have requested a 20-year prison sentence for Dominique Pelicot, who is accused of drugging and raping his wife, as well as orchestrating additional assaults by others in southern France. The prosecutor emphasized the severity of his repeated crimes as justifying the maximum legal penalty.

On Monday, prosecutors demanded a 20-year prison sentence for Dominique Pelicot, who stands accused of drugging and raping his wife, Gisele Pelicot, in a disturbing case that has shaken southern France.

Pelicot is also accused of recruiting others to further assault his wife, with prosecutors arguing the severity of his repeated acts warrant the maximum jail time.

The public prosecutor told the court, "The maximum sentence is 20 years, which is significant but both too much and too little given the heinous nature of these crimes."

