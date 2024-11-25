Murder in Dubai: Arrests Shake UAE-Israel Ties

The United Arab Emirates has arrested three Uzbek nationals in connection with the murder of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan, found slain in Dubai. The UAE's Interior Ministry released a statement confirming the arrests, although it did not disclose a motive for the crime.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, following the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel and Israel's subsequent military responses in Gaza and Lebanon. These actions have sparked anger across the UAE and among its diverse expatriate community. While the UAE did not mention Iran in its statement, historical links between Iran and similar incidents have fueled speculation.

The arrest of Olimpi Tohirovic, Mahmoud John Abdul Rahim, and Azizi Kamilovic was announced by UAE media, along with blurred images of the suspects. International responses, including condemnation from the US National Security Council, underscore the gravity of the situation and its implications for diplomacy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)