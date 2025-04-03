BKFC Launches Thrilling Combat Sports Championship in Dubai

In a landmark collaboration, the World League of Fighters announced Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's (BKFC) debut event in Dubai, at an exclusive conference at the iconic Burj Al Arab on Thursday. The Dubai Sports Council played an instrumental role in facilitating this event, set to take place at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The press briefing saw distinguished figures such as WLF Co-Founders Rajesh Banga and Sunil Mathew, Dubai Sports Council's Director Eisa Mohammed Sharif, and BKFC Founder David Feldman. The event marks BKFC's entry into the Emirates, positioning Dubai as a significant hub for combat sports and sparking global interest.

The conference highlighted key fights scheduled across April 4th and 5th, including the Welterweight clash between Carlos "Snake" Trinidad and Austin Trout, as well as Britain's Strawweight champion Britain Hart's face-off against Tai Emery. A heartfelt acknowledgment was extended to Dubai's infrastructure and support, pivotal in hosting such a significant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)