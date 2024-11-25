Mmamoloko Kubayi Pledges 16 Houses for GBVF Victims During 16 Days of Activism

The Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has announced a transformative initiative to hand over 16 houses to victims of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. The initiative symbolizes the government's commitment to offering practical support to GBVF survivors while addressing the broader societal challenges posed by gender inequality.

Speaking about the initiative, Kubayi emphasized the importance of safe housing as a foundational step for survivors to regain their independence and dignity. “By providing safe housing, the goal is to reduce survivors' reliance on their abusive partners, promoting independence and dignity. It also aims to accelerate collective action and whole-of-society accountability to end violence against women and children,” she stated.

According to Kubayi, economic empowerment is crucial in combating GBVF. When women are economically resilient, they can break free from harmful environments, create stable lives, and secure better futures for themselves and their children. The new homes are expected to serve as a cornerstone for such resilience, offering survivors the security needed to rebuild their lives.

Enhancing Awareness and Action

The handover of houses is part of a broader strategy by the Human Settlements Department to reduce the vulnerability of women and children affected by GBVF. The campaign also focuses on raising awareness about practical solutions and interventions, including a newly developed Special Housing Needs Policy aimed at addressing the unique challenges of GBVF survivors.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile launched the national campaign in Rustenburg, North West, under the theme: “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence against Women and Children.” The sub-theme, “Harnessing Technology and Innovation to Combat Gender-based Violence and Accelerate a Gender Inclusive Digital Economy,” emphasizes leveraging digital solutions to combat GBVF and empower women.

Gauteng Housing Initiative for Vulnerable Groups

The campaign has seen early action with Minister Kubayi, Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Tasneem Motara, and Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza handing over Breaking New Ground (BNG) houses in the Helderwyk housing project in Ekurhuleni. This marks a significant milestone in providing secure housing to vulnerable groups, underscoring the ministry's commitment to long-term solutions.

Spreading the Message Through Media

To ensure widespread awareness, the department has produced an advertisement showcasing interventions to combat GBVF. The advertisement, launched today, will be broadcast across SABC TV platforms, maximizing its reach and visibility throughout the campaign period.

A Whole-of-Society Approach

The 16 Days of Activism campaign seeks to unite government, civil society, and communities in addressing the root causes of GBVF. By fostering a culture of gender equity, positive masculinity, and economic empowerment, the initiative aspires to create a safer and more inclusive society for all.

This year’s campaign reiterates the urgent need for collective action, leveraging policy innovation, community accountability, and technological advancements to dismantle the systems that perpetuate violence against women and children.