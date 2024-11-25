Odisha's 'Green Clean Mission' Targets Cannabis Cultivation

The Odisha Police have embarked on a sweeping campaign to eliminate cannabis cultivation across the state, DGP Y B Khurania announced on Monday. This 'Green Clean Mission' commenced on November 1, aiming for complete eradication by 2026.

In the first 24 days, significant progress has been made with over 2,375 acres of cannabis dismantled across various districts, destroying more than 28 lakh cannabis plants. The police are leveraging new technologies, including satellite and drone imagery, to uncover hidden plantations in difficult terrains.

Driven by past successes, with 10,500 acres cleared last year, Khurania emphasizes surpassing those achievements. Recognizing the economic ties to Maoists, focused efforts are placed in forested and hilly regions, coupled with stern actions against ganja traders, leading to substantial seizures and arrests this month.

