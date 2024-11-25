Convention Continues: Lok Sabha Adjournments Post-Obituary References
Parliament adjourned briefly after making obituary references to members. The tradition was questioned by Congress's Karti Chidambaram, prompting clarification from officials. Among the deceased were sitting members Vasant Chavan and S K Nurul Islam. Previously, adjournments lasted a full day for the death of a sitting member.
Parliamentary proceedings were briefly halted on Monday as a respected tradition continued, adjourning the House after delivering obituary references for sitting members.
This convention faced scrutiny as Congress member Karti Chidambaram raised concerns. Parliament officials reaffirmed that the rules support such temporary adjournments after a member's death.
The session marked condolences for five members, including current Lok Sabha leaders Vasant Chavan and S K Nurul Islam, reflecting the solemn protocol practiced after such losses.
