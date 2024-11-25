Manipur Extends Mobile Internet Suspension Amid Unrest

The Manipur government has decided to extend the suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts until November 27, according to an order released by the Home Department.

This decision follows an escalation of violence on November 16, prompting the administration to initially cut off these services to prevent the dissemination of content that could inflame tensions. The action has since been extended multiple times.

The suspension, aimed at maintaining public order, currently affects areas including Imphal West, Imphal East, and several other districts. The state had previously restored broadband services on November 19, after considering the challenges faced by residents and essential services due to the outage.

