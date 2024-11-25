Tension Escalates Over Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project in Jammu

A protest opposing a ropeway project near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district turned violent on Monday, resulting in injuries to a policeman. The protesters, mainly shopkeepers and laborers, are concerned about potential job losses. The situation escalated when a CRPF vehicle attempted to pass through the sit-in.

The protest heightened when demonstrators attacked the CRPF vehicle, leading to violent clashes with law enforcement. Police intervened, and some officers were reportedly attacked by protesters. The shopkeepers and pony operators initiated the strike after news of the Rs 250-crore project emerged, fearing economic repercussions.

Following discussions, the district administration committed to addressing the protesters' concerns, as stated by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The strike was suspended, with the administration pledging to engage with stakeholders by December 15. Efforts are underway to reconcile development plans with local livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)