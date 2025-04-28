Hemant Soren Courts Global Innovations: Building Bridges with Sweden and Spain

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on an official tour of Sweden and Spain, is making a push to attract investment into the state's emerging sectors such as construction and urban development. Leading a high-profile delegation, Soren engaged with business leaders from both nations, showcasing Jharkhand's potential as a business destination.

Among his tours was a visit to the Volvo truck production facility in Gothenburg, Sweden, where discussions revolved around possibly establishing a truck manufacturing unit in Jharkhand. Soren examined Volvo's efforts in electric mobility, witnessing their latest innovations firsthand, and assessing their applicability to Jharkhand's infrastructural needs.

In Madrid, Soren explored innovative urban development ideas and sought partnerships, with meetings held with key Spanish economic bodies. A proposal for sports collaboration with RCD Espanyol Football Club and investment from Tesla Group for battery production in Jharkhand were high on the agenda, fostering promising paths for economic growth.

