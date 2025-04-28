Left Menu

Hemant Soren Courts Global Innovations: Building Bridges with Sweden and Spain

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's visit to Sweden and Spain highlighted his efforts to attract investment in construction, urban development, and sports. He engaged with top companies and institutions, promoting Jharkhand as a potential hub for global business collaborations and explored opportunities in battery technology and sports training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:53 IST
Hemant Soren Courts Global Innovations: Building Bridges with Sweden and Spain
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on an official tour of Sweden and Spain, is making a push to attract investment into the state's emerging sectors such as construction and urban development. Leading a high-profile delegation, Soren engaged with business leaders from both nations, showcasing Jharkhand's potential as a business destination.

Among his tours was a visit to the Volvo truck production facility in Gothenburg, Sweden, where discussions revolved around possibly establishing a truck manufacturing unit in Jharkhand. Soren examined Volvo's efforts in electric mobility, witnessing their latest innovations firsthand, and assessing their applicability to Jharkhand's infrastructural needs.

In Madrid, Soren explored innovative urban development ideas and sought partnerships, with meetings held with key Spanish economic bodies. A proposal for sports collaboration with RCD Espanyol Football Club and investment from Tesla Group for battery production in Jharkhand were high on the agenda, fostering promising paths for economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025