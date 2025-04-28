Harshit Rana: Missing Gambhir’s Aura at KKR Amid Challenging IPL Season

Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana has acknowledged the absence of the captivating presence of Gautam Gambhir in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dugout, amidst the team's current struggles in the IPL. Rana credits Gambhir for his own breakthrough in IPL 2024.

Despite being seventh in the team standings, Rana expressed optimism with the return of coach Abhishek Nayar, appreciating his strategic and insightful approach. Nayar's return follows his departure from the national team coaching staff.

Rana remains confident in KKR's bowling unit, emphasizing their strength even without an overseas ace. With 11 wickets to his name, Rana seeks to elevate his performance in the upcoming matches. He underscores the importance of reading the pitch accurately as they face Delhi Capitals next.

