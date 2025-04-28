Japan and Malaysia Crush Opponents in Sudirman Cup Opener

Japan and Malaysia displayed impressive performances in their Sudirman Cup openers, each securing 5-0 victories against Australia and France, respectively. This sets a formidable stage for both teams in their pursuit of their first title in the mixed team competition.

Japan's opening victory saw triumphs from Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito in mixed doubles, capped by teenager Tomoka Miyazaki's commanding singles win. Malaysia mirrored their success, with Goh Jin Wei and Leong Jun Hao securing singles match wins post a strong start in men's doubles.

Elsewhere, South Korea and Taiwan advanced in Group B with dominant performances, both ensuring spots in the quarter-finals. Defending champions China continued their strong form with a decisive win over Hong Kong, while Thailand booked their last eight spot after thrashing Algeria. The focus now shifts to an anticipated clash between China and Thailand.

