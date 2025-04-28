Left Menu

Japan and Malaysia Crush Opponents in Sudirman Cup Opener

Japan and Malaysia swept their opening matches at the Sudirman Cup, defeating Australia and France 5-0, respectively. South Korea and Taiwan also advanced from Group B, securing top positions. Defending champs China and Thailand made quarter-finals after convincing victories, setting up a crucial clash between them on Wednesday.

Japan and Malaysia displayed impressive performances in their Sudirman Cup openers, each securing 5-0 victories against Australia and France, respectively. This sets a formidable stage for both teams in their pursuit of their first title in the mixed team competition.

Japan's opening victory saw triumphs from Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito in mixed doubles, capped by teenager Tomoka Miyazaki's commanding singles win. Malaysia mirrored their success, with Goh Jin Wei and Leong Jun Hao securing singles match wins post a strong start in men's doubles.

Elsewhere, South Korea and Taiwan advanced in Group B with dominant performances, both ensuring spots in the quarter-finals. Defending champions China continued their strong form with a decisive win over Hong Kong, while Thailand booked their last eight spot after thrashing Algeria. The focus now shifts to an anticipated clash between China and Thailand.

