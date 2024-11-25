Cyber Criminals Busted: Crackdown on Illegal Call Centre in Goa

The police have cracked down on an illegal call operation in South Goa, arresting 24 individuals who targeted American citizens in their fraudulent activities, an official source revealed on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police (cyber crime) Rahul Gupta, the cyber crime cell conducted a raid at Zuarinagar near Vasco on November 22, discovering an illicit call centre. The raid resulted in the apprehension of individuals from diverse regions, including New Delhi, and other states.

The call centre, operational for a month, defrauded victims of over Rs 1 crore. Employees, recruited through an online agency, were trained to use specific scripts, posing as representatives from Amazon, PayPal, and other firms. They received Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 monthly for their roles in the scam.

