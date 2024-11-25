Left Menu

Cyber Criminals Busted: Crackdown on Illegal Call Centre in Goa

An illegal call centre in South Goa was dismantled by police, leading to the arrest of 24 people targeting US citizens. The operation, active for a month, reportedly defrauded victims of over Rs 1 crore. Employees acted as representatives of major companies and agencies, earning substantial monthly incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The police have cracked down on an illegal call operation in South Goa, arresting 24 individuals who targeted American citizens in their fraudulent activities, an official source revealed on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police (cyber crime) Rahul Gupta, the cyber crime cell conducted a raid at Zuarinagar near Vasco on November 22, discovering an illicit call centre. The raid resulted in the apprehension of individuals from diverse regions, including New Delhi, and other states.

The call centre, operational for a month, defrauded victims of over Rs 1 crore. Employees, recruited through an online agency, were trained to use specific scripts, posing as representatives from Amazon, PayPal, and other firms. They received Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 monthly for their roles in the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

