Green Tribunal Criticizes DJB Official for Misleading Stance on Sewage Plant

The National Green Tribunal has criticized a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official for wasting its time by frequently altering statements regarding the functionality of a sewage treatment plant.

The tribunal examined efforts to protect Smriti Van in south Delhi and a pond within the area. During the hearing, DJB's superintendent engineer Anil Bharti was questioned about the Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plant (DSTP) and repeatedly changed his response regarding what the plant was treating, frustrating the tribunal.

Addressing lack of cooperation between the DJB and the Delhi Development Authority, the tribunal ordered their executives to convene and iron out differences. They are to file an affidavit clarifying resolution of coordination issues and operational accountability of the DSTP. The hearing is scheduled to resume on March 7.

