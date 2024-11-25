Notorious Railway Killer Captured: The Chilling Arrest of Rahul Jat

An alleged serial killer, Rahul Jat, was apprehended by Gujarat police for the brutal rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl from Valsad. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a case that spans four states, with crimes involving loot and murder on trains.

The investigation began when the girl's body was discovered near Udvada railway station. Further inquiries linked Jat to a string of violent offenses, including a recent murder of a woman on a train near Secunderabad.

Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela revealed that Jat's criminal activities covered trains in Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, and Maharashtra. His capture resulted from a coordinated effort involving local and railway police, as well as meticulous examination of CCTV footage.

