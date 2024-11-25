Left Menu

Notorious Railway Killer Captured: The Chilling Arrest of Rahul Jat

Rahul Jat, alleged serial killer and native of Haryana, was arrested in Gujarat for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl. His criminal activities span four states, involving multiple counts of loot and murder. He was apprehended following a joint police operation, aided by extensive CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valsad | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged serial killer, Rahul Jat, was apprehended by Gujarat police for the brutal rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl from Valsad. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a case that spans four states, with crimes involving loot and murder on trains.

The investigation began when the girl's body was discovered near Udvada railway station. Further inquiries linked Jat to a string of violent offenses, including a recent murder of a woman on a train near Secunderabad.

Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela revealed that Jat's criminal activities covered trains in Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, and Maharashtra. His capture resulted from a coordinated effort involving local and railway police, as well as meticulous examination of CCTV footage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

