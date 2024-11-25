Farm Labourer's Violent Outburst Over Potato Theft Accusation

A farm laborer was arrested in Nagpur district following a violent assault on an elderly woman. The accused, Jairam Pundalik Totade, age 38, allegedly attacked 72-year-old Indubai Madhukar Raut after being accused of potato theft.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Khari Nagoba village when Totade, stirred by Raut's allegations, confronted her at her residence. Following a heated dispute, he reportedly beat her with a stick, inflicting severe injuries, according to local authorities.

Raut was rushed to a hospital in Kuhi for treatment while Totade was apprehended by police. He faces charges of attempted murder and intentional insult aiming to provoke peace breach, filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 and 352.

(With inputs from agencies.)