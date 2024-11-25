Left Menu

Supreme Court Affirms Secularism and Equality in Landmark Verdict

The Supreme Court confirmed that India's secular state can intervene in religious practices if they hinder public interest, development, or equality. The court upheld the 1976 amendment to the Constitution that added 'socialist', 'secular', and 'integrity' to the preamble, affirming parliamentary power to amend it.

The Supreme Court reaffirmed on Monday that the secular nature of the Indian state grants it the authority to intervene in religious practices if they conflict with public interest and the rights to development and equality.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar addressed the historical context, noting that while the constituent assembly had initially not included 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble, the Constitution's adaptability through parliamentary amendments allowed it.

The court dismissed challenges to the 1976 amendment fortifying secularism in the Preamble, emphasizing that all citizens, irrespective of faith, share equal rights and freedoms under the Constitution.

