Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts to End Ukraine-Russia Conflict Gain Momentum

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met in Ankara to explore solutions for ending the Ukraine-Russia war and addressing the crisis in Palestine. Their discussions focused on diplomatic measures that could bring these conflicts to a peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:14 IST
Diplomatic Efforts to End Ukraine-Russia Conflict Gain Momentum
President
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a concerted diplomatic effort, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Ankara to deliberate on potential resolutions to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The discussions on Monday aimed to identify actionable pathways to peace.

Beyond the Ukraine-Russia war, the high-level meeting also focused on the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Both leaders underscored the urgency of addressing this conflict, emphasizing the need for immediate international intervention.

The Turkish presidency stated that constructive dialogues were held, reflecting a collective desire to restore peace and stability in the affected regions. The encounter marks a significant step towards collaborative global efforts to mediate lasting solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024