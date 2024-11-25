Diplomatic Efforts to End Ukraine-Russia Conflict Gain Momentum

In a concerted diplomatic effort, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Ankara to deliberate on potential resolutions to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The discussions on Monday aimed to identify actionable pathways to peace.

Beyond the Ukraine-Russia war, the high-level meeting also focused on the humanitarian crisis in Palestine. Both leaders underscored the urgency of addressing this conflict, emphasizing the need for immediate international intervention.

The Turkish presidency stated that constructive dialogues were held, reflecting a collective desire to restore peace and stability in the affected regions. The encounter marks a significant step towards collaborative global efforts to mediate lasting solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)