Green Tribunal Orders Action on Delhi's Illegal Borewells

The National Green Tribunal has mandated the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to address the issue of illegal borewells in New Ashok Nagar area. These borewells, reportedly installed on public roads, contravene environmental regulations and were brought to the tribunal's attention through a local plea.

In a ruling dated November 20, tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava instructed the responsible authority, namely Respondent No. 5 (MCD), to investigate and act on the complaint with strict adherence to legal procedures. This development stems from claims by residents alleging unauthorized water extraction methods in the locality.

The tribunal's bench, which included judicial member Justice Sudhir Kumar Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, concluded the plea by specifying a three-month period for the MCD to resolve the issue. The enforcement of this directive is expected to mitigate the environmental impact caused by the unregulated borewell operations.

