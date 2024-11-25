Arrest of Hindu Leader Sparks Protests Across Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a notable figure in the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was apprehended on Monday by Bangladeshi police at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. The arrest was conducted following a request from local law enforcement authorities, as confirmed by Rezaul Karim, spokesperson for the Police's Detective Branch.

While further details regarding the charges remain undisclosed, it has emerged that Das was among 19 individuals implicated in a case at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station. The case accuses them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a Hindu community rally at Chattogram's New Market area on October 30.

The situation quickly escalated as members of the Hindu community staged protests across the country, including demonstrations at the Cheragi Pahar intersection in Chattogram and at the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemned the arrest, voicing concerns over its potential impact on the nation's international reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)