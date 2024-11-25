Left Menu

Empowering Vulnerable Tribes: PM-JANMAN's Transformative Impact

The Centre has approved over 30,000 houses for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families in Madhya Pradesh under the PM-JANMAN initiative. This scheme, launched by Prime Minister Modi in November 2023, aims to provide essential amenities and better infrastructure for vulnerable tribal communities by March 2026.

Updated: 25-11-2024 20:55 IST
In a major move aimed at uplifting the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families, the Centre has sanctioned more than 30,000 houses in Madhya Pradesh as part of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, according to the rural development ministry.

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the government's commitment to reaching the most marginalized segments of society under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The scheme aims to complete the construction of 4.9 lakh houses by March 2026.

Additionally, 76 new roads spanning 297.18 km have been greenlit in Andhra Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs 275.07 crore. This initiative, launched by Modi in November 2023, seeks comprehensive rural development by bolstering infrastructure and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for PVTG households.

(With inputs from agencies.)

