NCST Chairperson Praises Tribal Welfare Schemes in Mizoram, Calls for Further Improvements

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Chairperson Antar Singh Arya expressed satisfaction with the current implementation of the Central government's welfare schemes for tribal communities in Mizoram. However, he emphasized the necessity for ongoing enhancements.

During a four-day visit to the northeastern state, Arya and three NCST members assessed the effectiveness of these programs. Arya urged state officials to promote Hindi and suggested pilot projects as alternatives to prevailing 'jhum' cultivation, which has significant environmental effects.

NCST members and senior Mizoram officials, including Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, discussed observations and experiences related to tribal welfare, highlighting the focus on development as tribals make up over 94% of Mizoram's population. Notably, no reports of tribal-related atrocities have been registered in the past three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)