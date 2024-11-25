Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Call for Reassessment of Hong Kong Financial Ties

Lawmakers in the U.S. House urge Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reassess ties with Hong Kong's banking sector, highlighting concerns over its role in money laundering, sanctions evasion, and facilitating trade with adversarial nations. They question if U.S. policies toward Hong Kong remain suitable amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:18 IST
U.S. Lawmakers Call for Reassessment of Hong Kong Financial Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. lawmakers have expressed serious concerns regarding the financial relationship with Hong Kong, highlighting the city's role in global financial violations. They have urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reconsider U.S. ties with Hong Kong's banking sector.

According to the House of Representatives' Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, Hong Kong is central to breaches of U.S. trade controls, such as exporting restricted Western technologies and creating shell companies to purchase Iranian oil. These activities align Hong Kong more closely with authoritarian regimes, including China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea.

The bipartisan committee leaders emphasized the shift in Hong Kong from a trusted financial hub to a strategic player in global security issues. A letter seen by Reuters, signed by Republican John Moolenaar and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, questions the appropriateness of current U.S. policies towards the city's financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024