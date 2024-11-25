Police Intensify Crackdown on Terror Networks in Jammu and Kashmir

On Monday, police executed a series of extensive searches in connection with terror-related cases across the Rajouri and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The operations were conducted in specific areas like Thanamandi, Dharhal, Kalakot, and Manjakot as part of two separate ongoing investigations initiated in 2013 and this year.

According to a police spokesman, these cases involve a terrorist network that is reportedly active in the border district, with links to banned organizations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These entities are suspected of mobilizing overground workers to conduct terror-related activities.

During the searches, authorities seized incriminating materials and documents. Additionally, further searches occurred in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district involving various locations like Rai Chak and Ponara, targeting the properties of individuals suspected of ties to the ongoing case investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)