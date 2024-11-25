Left Menu

Heightened Policing Measures in Response to Constable's Tragic Slaying

Delhi Police have urged night patrol officers to be vigilant following the stabbing of Constable Kiran Pal. Enhanced vigilance is required to maintain law and order. The assailants involved in the attack include an unemployed youth and a drug addict, with one suspect shot dead and two arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the tragic stabbing of Constable Kiran Pal, Delhi Police are emphasizing the need for heightened alertness during night patrolling. Officers have been instructed to observe safe distancing if they spot any suspicious individuals. This move aims to bolster law and order in the capital.

The fatal incident occurred during a night patrol in Govindpuri, southeast Delhi. The main suspect, Raghav alias Rocky, was shot dead by the Special Cell in an encounter. His accomplices, Deepak Max and Krish Gupta, were apprehended over the weekend.

Authorities revealed that the suspects originated from different states and faced unemployment. Rocky, known for his past involvement in crimes related to drug addiction, was living in a rented house in Sangam Vihar. Deepak also resided in the area, while Gupta hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Etah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

