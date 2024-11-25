Supreme Court Upholds Graphic Cigarette Warnings Amid Tobacco Firms' Concerns
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal by tobacco companies against federally mandated graphic health warnings on cigarette packs. The court's decision leaves the lower court's ruling intact, supporting the FDA's regulation aimed at highlighting the dangers of smoking despite challenges on grounds of free speech.
The U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to review a case challenging the federally mandated graphic warnings on cigarette packs, leaving the lower court's ruling in place. This decision represents a victory for health advocates and the FDA, which championed the labels to better inform consumers about smoking risks.
Despite claims from RJ Reynolds and other tobacco companies that the warnings infringe on their free speech rights by compelling them to promote anti-smoking messages, the court did not weigh in, allowing a prior decision in favor of the warnings to stand. The Federal Drug Administration instituted the rule during Trump's first presidential term, requiring that warnings occupy significant packaging space.
The contested labels include stark images and text describing health issues linked to smoking. The tobacco companies had argued that these depictions exaggerate health risks, but the appellate court found the warnings factual and not controversial, fulfilling legal standards under the First Amendment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
