No Hearing for Graphic Cigarette Warning Challenge

The Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge against a federal mandate requiring graphic images on cigarette packaging, highlighting smoking's effects. Tobacco firm R.J. Reynolds argued the images mislead consumers, while the FDA maintained their accuracy. Over 120 countries use such labels effectively, yet the US hasn't updated them since 1984.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court has chosen not to hear a case challenging the federal requirement for graphic images on cigarette packages and advertisements that show the consequences of smoking.

The court refused to accept the appeal by issuing a brief written order, following the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals' decision that the warnings do not infringe on First Amendment rights.

While tobacco giant R.J. Reynolds claimed the images were misleading, the FDA defended them as accurate depictions of the risks. Over 120 nations use similar labels, shown in studies to be more effective, yet the US hasn't updated its warnings since 1984. Further legal challenges delay new labels until possibly December 2025.

