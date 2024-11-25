No Hearing for Graphic Cigarette Warning Challenge

The Supreme Court has chosen not to hear a case challenging the federal requirement for graphic images on cigarette packages and advertisements that show the consequences of smoking.

The court refused to accept the appeal by issuing a brief written order, following the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals' decision that the warnings do not infringe on First Amendment rights.

While tobacco giant R.J. Reynolds claimed the images were misleading, the FDA defended them as accurate depictions of the risks. Over 120 nations use similar labels, shown in studies to be more effective, yet the US hasn't updated its warnings since 1984. Further legal challenges delay new labels until possibly December 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)