Political Tensions Escalate: MLA Allegedly Attacked Amid Violent Protests

The Crime Branch's inquiry into an alleged assault on Independent MLA Himanshu Sahoo intensified as three further charges were filed against Bhaba Prasad Das, a kin of BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das.

Jajpur Town police have taken action against Bhaba Prasad Das, who was jailed earlier for attacking a vegetable vendor. Additional allegations involve his participation in violent demonstrations, gheraoing a police station, and road blocking on the day of the MLA's attack.

As he was arraigned in court with fresh evidence, the local SDJM denied Das's bail request. Amidst these developments, a specialized team from Odisha Police's Crime Branch continues to scrutinize the case.

