Left Menu

Man Charged in US Embassy Bomb Hoax Scare

A 43-year-old man, Daniel Parmenter, has been charged in connection with a bomb hoax near the US Embassy in London. Parmenter was arrested at his home following a controlled explosion of a suspicious package that disrupted embassy operations. The package was not a bomb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:35 IST
Man Charged in US Embassy Bomb Hoax Scare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 43-year-old man has been officially charged in association with a bomb hoax near the US Embassy in London last week, as reported by UK authorities on Monday.

Daniel Parmenter was taken into custody after his appearance at Ealing Magistrates Court. His arrest followed a controlled explosion executed by police on a suspicious package discovered near the embassy on Friday.

Officials later confirmed that the suspicious object was not a bomb. However, the incident did cause disruption to embassy operations, leading to the cancellation of public appointments and temporary closure of a nearby street as authorities exercised extreme caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024