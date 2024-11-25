Man Charged in US Embassy Bomb Hoax Scare

A 43-year-old man has been officially charged in association with a bomb hoax near the US Embassy in London last week, as reported by UK authorities on Monday.

Daniel Parmenter was taken into custody after his appearance at Ealing Magistrates Court. His arrest followed a controlled explosion executed by police on a suspicious package discovered near the embassy on Friday.

Officials later confirmed that the suspicious object was not a bomb. However, the incident did cause disruption to embassy operations, leading to the cancellation of public appointments and temporary closure of a nearby street as authorities exercised extreme caution.

