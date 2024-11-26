Left Menu

Fiery Clashes Over Mosque Survey Incite Political Storm

The survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal led to violence, with political parties blaming each other for communal tensions. The incident resulted in several deaths, with Opposition accusing the BJP of instigating riots. Authorities have arrested 25 people and suspended internet services to maintain peace.


In Sambhal, a court-ordered survey at a Mughal-era mosque escalated into violence, leading to the arrest of 25 individuals. Political tension soared as the incident, which claimed four lives, became a battleground for blame between the ruling BJP and opposition parties.

The survey followed claims that a Harihar temple previously occupied the site. Security forces clashed with protesters amid accusations of instigating violence. The district administration responded by imposing prohibitory orders and suspending internet services.

Opposition leaders accused the BJP of inciting communal divisions. Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed these claims, labeling the violence as premeditated chaos orchestrated by opponents. The tense atmosphere has prompted calls for Supreme Court intervention by major political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

