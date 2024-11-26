Fiery Clashes Over Mosque Survey Incite Political Storm

In Sambhal, a court-ordered survey at a Mughal-era mosque escalated into violence, leading to the arrest of 25 individuals. Political tension soared as the incident, which claimed four lives, became a battleground for blame between the ruling BJP and opposition parties.

The survey followed claims that a Harihar temple previously occupied the site. Security forces clashed with protesters amid accusations of instigating violence. The district administration responded by imposing prohibitory orders and suspending internet services.

Opposition leaders accused the BJP of inciting communal divisions. Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed these claims, labeling the violence as premeditated chaos orchestrated by opponents. The tense atmosphere has prompted calls for Supreme Court intervention by major political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)