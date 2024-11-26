Fiery Clashes Over Mosque Survey Incite Political Storm
The survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal led to violence, with political parties blaming each other for communal tensions. The incident resulted in several deaths, with Opposition accusing the BJP of instigating riots. Authorities have arrested 25 people and suspended internet services to maintain peace.
- Country:
- India
In Sambhal, a court-ordered survey at a Mughal-era mosque escalated into violence, leading to the arrest of 25 individuals. Political tension soared as the incident, which claimed four lives, became a battleground for blame between the ruling BJP and opposition parties.
The survey followed claims that a Harihar temple previously occupied the site. Security forces clashed with protesters amid accusations of instigating violence. The district administration responded by imposing prohibitory orders and suspending internet services.
Opposition leaders accused the BJP of inciting communal divisions. Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed these claims, labeling the violence as premeditated chaos orchestrated by opponents. The tense atmosphere has prompted calls for Supreme Court intervention by major political figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Dhami Boosts BJP's Campaign Momentum in Maharashtra
Uttarakhand CM Rallies in Mumbai to Boost BJP's Maharashtra Bid
Political Showdown in Jharkhand: BJP vs. JMM-Congress Alliance
Former AAP Councillor Joins BJP, Shifts Political Allegiance
Battle for Karhal: BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh Shakes Up Stronghold