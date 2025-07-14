Ashim Ghosh: From Bengal's BJP Reinforcer to Haryana's Governor

Ashim Ghosh, a once-prominent figure in Bengal's BJP, has been appointed as Haryana's new Governor, marking his return to the political frontline.

The 81-year-old's appointment was announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan, surprising many within his party, highlighting his longstanding political influence and contributions.

Ghosh's history as a political strategist and advocate for ideological coherence within the BJP, despite retreating from active politics two decades ago, underscores the respect he commands in the party.

