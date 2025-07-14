Left Menu

Ashim Ghosh: From Bengal's BJP Reinforcer to Haryana's Governor

Ashim Ghosh, known for his influential role in the Bengal BJP's early days, has been appointed the Governor of Haryana. His unexpected return to politics after years of withdrawal highlights his enduring political influence and the recognition of his contributions to the BJP's foundations in West Bengal.

Updated: 14-07-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:23 IST
Ashim Ghosh, a once-prominent figure in Bengal's BJP, has been appointed as Haryana's new Governor, marking his return to the political frontline.

The 81-year-old's appointment was announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan, surprising many within his party, highlighting his longstanding political influence and contributions.

Ghosh's history as a political strategist and advocate for ideological coherence within the BJP, despite retreating from active politics two decades ago, underscores the respect he commands in the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

