Political Camaraderie: Shiv Sena's Thackeray and BJP's Darekar Rekindle Ties
In a rare moment of political camaraderie during the monsoon session at Vidhan Bhavan, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and BJP legislator Pravin Darekar shared a lively exchange. Darekar declared himself a '100 per cent Shiv Sainik' of Bal Thackeray, prompting Thackeray to invite him back to Shiv Sena.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected display of political warmth, Uddhav Thackeray, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar engaged in a vibrant exchange at Vidhan Bhavan amid the ongoing monsoon session.
Darekar, once a Shiv Sainik, humorously declared his unwavering loyalty as '100 per cent Shiv Sainik' of the late Bal Thackeray. In response, Thackeray invited him to return to Shiv Sena if he wished to work genuinely for the Marathi-speaking population.
Darekar, now a BJP member, once again extended an olive branch, suggesting a united effort, against the backdrop of political tensions that have persisted since the Shiv Sena's split in June 2022 and the BJP's formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019.
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's 'Corridor Corruption' in Mathura
Congress MP Criticizes BJP Over Jagannath Puri Stampede: Calls for Action Against 'VIP Syndrome'
Marathi Politics: BJP Strikes Back at Shiv Sena Amid Three-Language Policy Stir
Owaisi Criticizes BJP's Focus on Illegal Immigration Amid Rising Regional Tensions