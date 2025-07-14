Political Camaraderie: Shiv Sena's Thackeray and BJP's Darekar Rekindle Ties

In an unexpected display of political warmth, Uddhav Thackeray, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar engaged in a vibrant exchange at Vidhan Bhavan amid the ongoing monsoon session.

Darekar, once a Shiv Sainik, humorously declared his unwavering loyalty as '100 per cent Shiv Sainik' of the late Bal Thackeray. In response, Thackeray invited him to return to Shiv Sena if he wished to work genuinely for the Marathi-speaking population.

Darekar, now a BJP member, once again extended an olive branch, suggesting a united effort, against the backdrop of political tensions that have persisted since the Shiv Sena's split in June 2022 and the BJP's formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019.