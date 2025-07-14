Shiv Sena Leaders Join BJP: Strengthening Political Alliances in Sindhudurg

In a significant political shift, several Shiv Sena (UBT) members, including four former municipal councillors from Sindhudurg district, have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The leaders, hailing from Malvan, were welcomed at the party's state headquarters.

The induction was overseen by Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan, alongside state general secretary MLC Vikrant Patil and Sindhudurg district president Prabhakar Sawant. This transition highlights a growing trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's development vision.

Chavan emphasized that the BJP is steadfast in its commitment to progress, aiming to build a stronger India and Maharashtra. New entrant Mandar Keni expressed admiration for the party's leaders and a desire to contribute earnestly to its growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)