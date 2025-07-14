Left Menu

A New Era: BJP's John Kumar Joins Puducherry's Coalition Cabinet

BJP legislator A John Kumar has been sworn in as a minister in the AINRC-BJP coalition government in Puducherry. The ceremony, conducted in Tamil, was held at Raj Nivas. His appointment fills the vacancy left by Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister's resignation, restoring the ministry to a strength of six.

A John Kumar, a legislator from the BJP, has officially taken office as a minister within the AINRC-BJP coalition government of Puducherry. The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday at Raj Nivas, officiated in Tamil by Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan.

Kumar, who represents Kamaraj Nagar constituency, joins the ministry as it regains its full strength of six members following the resignation of Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister A K Sai J Saravanan last month.

Previously aligned with the Congress, Kumar transitioned to the BJP during the 2021 Assembly polls. His portfolio is yet to be announced, keeping the political dynamics in Puducherry's Territorial Assembly closely watched.

