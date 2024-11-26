Prosecutors Drop Trump's Classified Documents Case Amid Presidential Immunity Policy

In a landmark legal decision, federal prosecutors announced they are dismissing the classified documents case against President-elect Donald Trump, citing longstanding Justice Department policies that prevent the prosecution of sitting presidents. The dismissal follows in the wake of President-elect Trump's victory, effectively shielding him from legal scrutiny as he prepares to take office.

The decision was announced in court filings in Florida and Washington, DC, where the Justice Department similarly sought to dismiss a separate case accusing Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 election. This latest development closes a chapter on what was once deemed Trump's most severe legal threat.

Justice Department prosecutors emphasized that their decision aligns with constitutional requirements preventing the prosecution of sitting presidents, regardless of the alleged crimes' severity. The case's dismissal, supported by a recent Supreme Court ruling reinforcing presidential immunity, underscores Trump's legal standing as he enters office.

(With inputs from agencies.)