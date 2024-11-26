Drone Siege: Kyiv Under Sustained Attack
Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is experiencing a prolonged drone attack by Russian forces. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports active operations by air defense across the city, with UAVs entering from multiple directions. The city remains on high alert, with air raid alarms sounding extensively across the region.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is currently facing an intense drone assault from Russian forces, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced early Tuesday. He reported that the city's air defense systems are actively engaging drones entering from various directions.
Residents have reported hearing a succession of loud explosions reminiscent of air defense responses during the ongoing attack. Both Kyiv and the surrounding regions have been placed under widespread air raid alerts.
The latest alarms in Kyiv began at approximately 1900 GMT, indicating the severity and scale of the threat. The city remains on high alert as the conflict continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- drone attack
- Russia
- air defence
- Vitali Klitschko
- air raid
- crisis
- Tension
- alert
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Air Raids Devastate Southern Ukraine
Bharat Dynamics Partners with Russia on Advanced Air Defence Systems
Project Akashteer: Innovating India's Air Defence
Tensions Soar as Russian Air Defence Takes Down 13 Ukrainian Drones
India Fortifies Skies with Project Akashteer: A Leap in Air Defence