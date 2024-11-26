Left Menu

Drone Siege: Kyiv Under Sustained Attack

Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is experiencing a prolonged drone attack by Russian forces. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reports active operations by air defense across the city, with UAVs entering from multiple directions. The city remains on high alert, with air raid alarms sounding extensively across the region.

Updated: 26-11-2024 04:40 IST
Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, is currently facing an intense drone assault from Russian forces, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced early Tuesday. He reported that the city's air defense systems are actively engaging drones entering from various directions.

Residents have reported hearing a succession of loud explosions reminiscent of air defense responses during the ongoing attack. Both Kyiv and the surrounding regions have been placed under widespread air raid alerts.

The latest alarms in Kyiv began at approximately 1900 GMT, indicating the severity and scale of the threat. The city remains on high alert as the conflict continues.

