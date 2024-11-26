Landmark Win for LGBTQ+ Rights: Hong Kong Top Court Rules in Favor of Equality

Hong Kong's LGBTQ+ community celebrated a historic legal victory as the city's top court upheld prior rulings in favor of same-sex married couples. This decision grants them equal rights in subsidized housing benefits and inheritance matters.

The rulings addressed the disparity in the treatment of same-sex couples married overseas, challenging the Housing Authority's definitions and related inheritance laws. Although Hong Kong doesn't formally recognize same-sex marriage, the court's decision marks a step forward in social acceptance.

The years-long legal struggle involved the case of Henry Li and his late partner, Edgar Ng. Despite marrying in Britain, they faced resistance from housing policies and inheritance laws. The court's decision concludes their arduous legal journey, sending a message about equality and dignity in the city.

