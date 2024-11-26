Left Menu

Landmark Win for LGBTQ+ Rights: Hong Kong Top Court Rules in Favor of Equality

Hong Kong's top court has upheld rulings in favor of same-sex married couples, granting them equal housing benefits and inheritance rights. This marks a significant victory for LGBTQ+ rights in the city, emphasizing the fight against discrimination and the increasing social acceptance of same-sex partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-11-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 08:12 IST
Hong Kong's LGBTQ+ community celebrated a historic legal victory as the city's top court upheld prior rulings in favor of same-sex married couples. This decision grants them equal rights in subsidized housing benefits and inheritance matters.

The rulings addressed the disparity in the treatment of same-sex couples married overseas, challenging the Housing Authority's definitions and related inheritance laws. Although Hong Kong doesn't formally recognize same-sex marriage, the court's decision marks a step forward in social acceptance.

The years-long legal struggle involved the case of Henry Li and his late partner, Edgar Ng. Despite marrying in Britain, they faced resistance from housing policies and inheritance laws. The court's decision concludes their arduous legal journey, sending a message about equality and dignity in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

