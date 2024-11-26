Left Menu

Guardians of Democracy: Celebrating India's Constitution

The Congress called for the protection of India's Constitution on its 75th anniversary. Criticizing the ruling party, they emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional values. Key figures like Kharge and Venugopal highlighted the Constitution's role as a beacon of justice, equality, and democracy for the nation.

The Congress party has made a strong appeal to citizens to safeguard India's constitutional ethos as the nation commemorates the 75th year of its adoption. The opposition party's call to action comes amid criticisms that governing factions demonstrate insincere allegiance to the Constitution's core principles.

During a statement issued on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the significance of rallying the populace to protect the foundational ideals outlined by India's forebears. Kharge paid homage to prominent figures of the Constituent Assembly, urging the nation to honor their legacy by upholding the envisioned just, inclusive democratic republic.

General secretary K.C. Venugopal echoed these sentiments, noting that empowering citizens with liberty was forged through struggles against colonial rule. Venugopal underscored that the Constitution, a living document, ensures the sustenance of justice and democracy, urging unity in defending these imperatives.

